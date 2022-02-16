Marcos Alonso Reveals Other People Have to Make Decisions if He Wants Chelsea Stay

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted that he is happy at the club but the decision on whether he stays is not just up to him.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a successful stint at Chelsea but his contract expires in 2024.

Speaking to the Athletic, Alonso stated that the club have to make a decision regarding his extension.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“Of course I want to win the Premier League,” he said. “I feel great here. I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

“I just want to help, I just want to be important and lead by example. This is the main thing. We all showed character in the Club World Cup final. None of us gave up.

"We had never won this trophy before in the club’s history. I’m very delighted that we did our thing. We tried everything and won.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

This comes after Alonso admitted he wants to stay at Chelsea for a decade to match the achievements of Cesar Azpilicueta.

When asked if he would like to stay for as long as his club and country teammate, Alonso said: “Why not? For me I still have another year-and-a half on my contract. It’s a question where maybe I don’t know the answer and it doesn’t just depend on what I want.

“But I will always try to give 100 per cent and always focus on the next game. I am very happy here so why not (sign a new deal to stay longer)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube