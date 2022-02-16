Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcos Alonso Reveals Other People Have to Make Decisions if He Wants Chelsea Stay

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted that he is happy at the club but the decision on whether he stays is not just up to him.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a successful stint at Chelsea but his contract expires in 2024.

Speaking to the Athletic, Alonso stated that the club have to make a decision regarding his extension.

imago1009585777h

Of course I want to win the Premier League,” he said. “I feel great here. I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

“I just want to help, I just want to be important and lead by example. This is the main thing. We all showed character in the Club World Cup final. None of us gave up. 

Read More

"We had never won this trophy before in the club’s history. I’m very delighted that we did our thing. We tried everything and won.”

imago1009615439h

This comes after Alonso admitted he wants to stay at Chelsea for a decade to match the achievements of Cesar Azpilicueta.

When asked if he would like to stay for as long as his club and country teammate, Alonso said: “Why not? For me I still have another year-and-a half on my contract. It’s a question where maybe I don’t know the answer and it doesn’t just depend on what I want.

“But I will always try to give 100 per cent and always focus on the next game. I am very happy here so why not (sign a new deal to stay longer)."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Reveals Other People Have to Make Decisions if He Wants Chelsea Stay

just now
imago1009585770h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Braced for Offers From Bayern Munich & Barcelona for Andreas Christensen in Coming Weeks

30 minutes ago
imago1009779568h
News

Report: Chelsea Waiting for Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Decision Amid Barcelona Offer

1 hour ago
imago1009585770h (1)
News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Renewal 'Really Complicated' Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

1 hour ago
imago1009585777h
News

Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Be More Like Manchester City

2 hours ago
imago1006594503h
News

Antonio Rudiger Heaps Praise on 'Football Expert' Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph

2 hours ago
imago1009749984h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make Move for Mathijs De Ligt When €120M Juventus Release Clause Activates

3 hours ago
imago1002918831h
News

Sergio Aguero Names Chelsea Legend John Terry as Toughest Defender He's Faced

4 hours ago