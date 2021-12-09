'It is Not Easy' - Marcos Alonso Speaks on Chelsea's Fixture Congestion

Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Marcos Alonso Reveals Struggles Due to Chelsea's Fixture Congestion Over Festive Period

Author:

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has spoken on his side's fixture congestion as they enter a busy festive period. 

The Blues' left wing-back has recently enjoyed consistent appearances for the European Champions following the news that Ben Chilwell's injury against Juventus will see him sit on the sidelines for some time.

It is the Spaniard's sixth season in west London having won a variety of trophies since joining from Fiorentina in 2016. 

imago1008392664h

Speaking to Football Daily, Alonso commented on how tough it is to play so many games in a short space of time and how it affects the team.

"Even if we have a big squad the amount of games we play it's tough to stay 100% focused 100% with energy. It is not easy but that's what we need to try for.

Read More

"It is the same for every team if they play in Europe and are still in the cup. We need to be out there and fight for everything, use the recovery days to arrive to the games 100%."

Chelsea's December schedule sees nine games in three different competitions, with the Blues already playing a third of those so far.

imago1008434222h

They opened the month with an unconvincing win away at Watford before losing only their second Premier League game of the season at West Ham thanks to Arthur Masuaku's freak goal.

Despite leading 3-2 late on in the game, Chelsea drew to Zenit St Petersburg through a stoppage time goal from the hosts, with the reigning European Champions finishing second in the group.

imago1008435097h
