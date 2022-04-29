Skip to main content

Marcos Alonso Reveals What Chelsea Lacked in Draw Against Manchester United

Marcos Alonso has revealed what he thinks Chelsea lacked in their draw against Manchester United on Thursday night. 

The Blues travelled to Old Trafford and drew 1-1 against the Red Devils in the Premier League as they continue their search for a finish in this season's top four. 

Despite the Spaniard opening the scoring just after the hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo's equaliser meant that both sides left the Theatre of Dreams with a point apiece. 

Alonso spoke to the official club website after the draw against United and revealed his thoughts on what Chelsea lacked as they dominated the game.

"Just to put the ball in. We created the chances, we stuck to the plan and got chances from crosses and movements inside. A good game. Bit disappointed not to get three points."

He also believes his side 'deserved' to win the match, as he said: "Not enough after what we saw on the pitch. 

"We deserved the three points, it's a pity we couldn't convert. Lots of positives to take. We move on."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the way Chelsea performed despite the result away from home.

The German, via football.london, said: "When we scored, I hoped we'd continue with the same concentration and focus. I think there is a statistic that says when you score, you will either have a big chance or conceded. It can happen. It's a piece of quality with the pass and there was luck involved because we had the ball twice or once.

"So the reaction was also good from that. You see the stadium wakes up immediately, but we didn't allow anything. So I am happy with the response to that."

