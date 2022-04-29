Marcos Alonso has stated that Chelsea 'lacked finishing' in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford when they faced Manchester United on Thursday night.

The defender opened the scoring before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised just moments later to see the match finish level in a game Chelsea dominated.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Alonso reflected on what Chelsea lacked as they dropped two points in a disappointing result at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / Xinhua

When asked what his team needed to do to come away with the three points, he said: "Just to put the ball in. We created the chances, we stuck to the plan and got chances from crosses and movements inside. A good game. Big disappointed not to get three points."

Kai Havertz missed a couple of guilt-edged chances whilst Reece James struck the post in the second half as the Blues could not find another goal to snatch all three points.

The victory sees Chelsea gain a point on Arsenal as they look to cement their place in next season's Champions League, likely requiring six points to do so as they have a superior goal difference to their rivals.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alonso continued to discuss his goal in the clash, which was worthy of winning the tie.

"Yeah, I would say happy but the most important was the three points. It was a pity. We created the chances, had them under control and we are disappointed for that," he admitted.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Frank Lampard's Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube