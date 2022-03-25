Marcos Alonso Reveals What Chelsea Must Do To Win Champions League Again Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Marcos Alonso has outlined what Chelsea must do if they are to win the UEFA Champions League again this season and retain their European crown.

This comes after Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the trophy last season, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

Speaking to Independent Football during international duty with Spain, Alonso opened up on this season's task.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The Blues face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after overcoming LOSC Lille in the round of 16, impressing with a 4-1 victory on aggregate.

Chelsea will face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid if they progress past Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Speaking on Chelsea's chances of winning the competition and reflecting on last season, Alonso discussed what is required to see his side win the trophy for a second consecutive season.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We were a very balanced team (last season),” the defender said. “In these close knockout ties, the little details make the difference.

“We were a team in every way. We defended very well, we were an uncomfortable team to play with, we defended all eleven and the small details made the difference.

“At this point in the Champions League everything is very even and it depends on very small details. Since (Tuchel) arrived, the team took a leap tactically and when it came to defending. We are very happy with it.”

Chelsea will be hoping they can be successful in their defence of the European crown, with the Premier League looking out of sight.

The FA Cup is still up for grabs, with Chelsea facing Crystal Palace in the semi-final at Wembley as they look to go one better than both of the previous seasons where they fell to defeat in the final to Arsenal and Leicester City.

