Marcos Alonso Rues Chelsea Decision Making in Man City Defeat

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has criticised the Blues' decision making and inability to create chances against Manchester City in the Premer League on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side fell to a 1-0 defeat, registering just one shot on target in the match.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website after the match, Alonso discussed the poor performance.

"The chances were there but we just lacked a bit of good decision-making in the last third to create even more chances or to score the couple of chances we had," he said.

"It was a tough game but we knew it would be and still we had some chances even if we were not fully in control of the game and the possession. We defended well and all together."

Romelu Lukaku had some glorious opportunities but failed to convert. Firstly, Lukaku opted to pass to Hakim Ziyech in an offside position rather than go for goal himself before firing a guilt-edged second-half chance at Man City goalkeeper Ederson.

Alonso continued: "We had a couple of chances to go 1-0 up and we were not that far from getting something from the match. We expected something like this before the game but we competed well so of course we are disappointed."

The Spaniard's frustration is echoed by the Chelsea faithful, who were in fine voice at the Etihad despite an undewhelming performance.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

