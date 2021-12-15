Marcos Alonso Sends Chelsea Star Ben Chilwell Message After ACL Injury

Marcos Alonso has sent Ben Chilwell a message after a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury saw him ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Chilwell was forced off during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League last month and Thomas Tuchel confirmed he'd miss the rest of 2021 at least.

Chelsea will monitor the 24-year-old's injury over the next couple of weeks to see if surgery, which would rule him out for the rest of the season, is required in the New Year.

Chilwell returned to the grass this week for light running as he looks to make a comeback from the ACL injury.

A positive sign for the England international who had returned to full fitness and reclaimed his spot in the Chelsea side over Alonso.

Alonso has since started the last four Premier League games in Chilwell's absence, returning to the side after playing in the first six league games of the 2021/22 campaign.

He delivered a message to Chilwell, his competition, and admitted it has been 'tough' not playing after losing his regular starting place in the team.

"It’s obviously never nice to see a team-mate injured and that’s the most important thing," Alonso told the official Chelsea website.

"When you don’t play games, it’s always tough but trying to help the team win games is our main job."

Alonso will be hoping to start against Everton on Thursday as Rafa Benitez's side travel to the capital in Chelsea's final home game before Christmas.

"I have some good memories from my first goal," Alonso added ahead of the Everton clash. "It was not a very nice one but my first so I will remember it for sure!

"Of course now it’s a different season, different players and a different game so a new challenge. It will be another important three points for us to fight for after Leeds and again we will have to play at 100 per cent to try to get the win."

