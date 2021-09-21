'We Need Everyone' - Marcos Alonso Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Regarding Playing Time

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has sent a message to his fellow teammates regarding their game time this season as he believes the Blues are 'going to need everyone' to challenge at the top end of the Premier League this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already started the season in fine fashion, securing 13 points in the opening five games to be at the top end of the table.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Alonso discussed the role of the Chelsea squad if the team are to challenge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“These days there are so many games and, of course, there will be games for everybody,” said Alonso. “I’m sure we’re going to need everyone and we need to be together getting the points because it’s very tough, the Premier League this season, and it’s going to be long and tough to stay up there for the whole year.”

The defender has dislodged Ben Chilwell from the Chelsea squad after the Englishman had a fine first season at the club last campaign but Alonso's fine form has seen him keep his place since the start of the season.

Chilwell is likely to feature against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round along with several of the other Chelsea squad players, who Alonso has motivated to be ready to play their part this season.

