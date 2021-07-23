Sports Illustrated home
Marcos Alonso Sends Message to Chelsea Youngsters Breaking Into the First Team

The Blues defender has a message for the youngsters.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has delivered a message to Chelsea's young players after the Blues played a behind closed doors in-house game.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Speaking to the club website, Alonso sent a message to the youngsters.

sipa_33523622

"It’s definitely a good opportunity for them right now. I remember my first pre-season as a young player with Real Madrid and I was so happy to be a part of it there." he said.

There have been rumours surrounding Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge but with Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri on holiday following the Euro 2020 final, Alonso has a chance to impress in pre-season.

Alonso continued: "I used to give 200 per cent to try and make the manager look at me and improve and learn from the experienced players."

"Here at Chelsea, it is one of the best places to be as a young player and learn from more experienced players and some of the top players in the world."

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

E6-t0JYXoAYQaav
Alonso
