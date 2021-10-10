    • October 10, 2021
    Marcos Alonso Speaks Ahead of Spain's Nations League Final Clash With France

    Chelsea and Spain left-back Marcos Alonso has spoken ahead of his country's Nations League final clash with France on Sunday evening.

    Spain beat Italy 2-1 on Wednesday evening to reach the final, with both goals coming from Ferran Torres.

    France, on the other hand, got through a tough tie with Belgium to reach the final on Thursday evening.

    When asked about his midweek encounter with Italy, Alonso seemed pleased that he could play his part in his country's efforts in the competition.

    "It was my best match," Alonso told the official Chelsea website.

    "Against Italy, at San Siro, after they had 37 games without losing and being European champions - it was a great opportunity to show that we are a great team.

    "I was left with the desire to put the finishing touch on the game with the occasion that I had."

    Alonso went on to address why he hasn't made too many appearances for Spain in the past.

    "I don't know," he continued.

    "More than anything, little by little people in Spain are getting to know me.

    "I have had a career abroad, people see La Liga more than the Premier League there and it may have been surprising, but I know what I am capable of and what I have been doing for years."

    Spain's encounter with France is on Sunday evening at 7:45pm, where both teams will aim to take over from Portugal to become the second country to ever lift the trophy.

