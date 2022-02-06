Skip to main content
Marcos Alonso Urges Chelsea to Be Ready for Club World Cup Challenge

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has urged his teammates to be ready for the challenge of the Club World Cup as the Blues prepare for the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel's side landed in Abu Dhabi ahead of the campaign but the German head coach is not present after testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Alonso has challenged his side to be ready for the competition.

imago1009563636h

Chelsea are in action in the semi-final on Wednesday as they look to progress to the final in Abu Dhabi.

The Blues have the chance to lift the Club World Cup, righting the wrong as they failed back in 2012.

Read More

When asked about the competition, Alonso said: "It's important to get used as soon as possible to the different weather, different time in Abu Dhabi. It will be good to get there a couple of days early to start training, get used to everything & be ready for Wednesday."

The Blues have now landed in the Middle East, with Alonso front and centre of the pictures.

Reece James has also travelled, somewhat surprisingly as he looks to be ahead of schedule for a return to action.

Chelsea will be hoping that he can continue his progress as he returns from injury and perhaps play his part as the Blues look for the Club World Cup trophy.

If Alonso adds the two trophies on offer this month, the Carabao Cup and Club World Cup, he will have won all there is to win in Blue.


