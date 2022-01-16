Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcos Alonso Won't Complain During Hectic Chelsea Fixture Schedule Despite Wing-Back Crisis

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has revealed his secrets to recovering as he is the Blues' only left wing-back after Ben Chilwell's season ending injury.

The Englishman was substituted in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Juventus and ruled out until the end of the season, requiring surgery on his ACL.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Alonso admitted he will not complain at the amount of games he is having to play during the hectic schedule the Blues face.

imago1007672253h

He said: "There are a lot of games but I just focus on recovering and getting ready for the next one. It’s tough sometimes but it’s what we like, to play games, so I’m not going to complain about that.

Read More

"The calendar is busy but it is what it is and we have no excuses. We have a deep squad so we cannot complain about injuries and try to find excuses. We need to keep working hard."

Alonso has played a key part for the Blues as they look to push for the Carabao Cup title as well as keeping up a top four challenge in the Premier League.

imago1009094727h

Alonso is set to feature even more heavily for Thomas Tuchel's side, with the Club World Cup fixtures set to take place in February as well as Chelsea being involved in the FA Cup and Champions League knock-out stage.

It has been reported that the Blues are looking to bring in back-up for Alonso during the January transfer window but have also recalled Kenedy from a loan spell at Flamengo to take the burden off the Spaniard.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009145763h
News

Marcos Alonso Won't Complain During Hectic Chelsea Fixture Schedule Despite Wing-Back Crisis

1 minute ago
imago1009147860h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eyeing up Transfer for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic

31 minutes ago
imago1005304073h
News

'Chelsea Are Recalling Him' - Lee Bowyer Confirms Juan Castillo Will Return to Chelsea From Loan

1 hour ago
imago1008531412h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga 'Happy' With Chelsea Role Amid Edouard Mendy's AFCON Absence

1 hour ago
imago1009145756h
News

'We Can do Anything' - Marcos Alonso Maintains Chelsea Belief After Defeat to Manchester City

2 hours ago
imago1007672253h
Transfer News

Report: Paolo Maldini Admires Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as AC Milan Could Use Simon Kjaer to Convince Dane

2 hours ago
imago1009145756h
News

Marcos Alonso Demands Chelsea Fair Treatment From Premier League Amid Fixture Postponements

3 hours ago
imago1008707753h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Have Not Opened Talks With Chelsea Over Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'as of Now'

3 hours ago