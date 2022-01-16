Marcos Alonso Won't Complain During Hectic Chelsea Fixture Schedule Despite Wing-Back Crisis

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has revealed his secrets to recovering as he is the Blues' only left wing-back after Ben Chilwell's season ending injury.

The Englishman was substituted in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Juventus and ruled out until the end of the season, requiring surgery on his ACL.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Alonso admitted he will not complain at the amount of games he is having to play during the hectic schedule the Blues face.

He said: "There are a lot of games but I just focus on recovering and getting ready for the next one. It’s tough sometimes but it’s what we like, to play games, so I’m not going to complain about that.

"The calendar is busy but it is what it is and we have no excuses. We have a deep squad so we cannot complain about injuries and try to find excuses. We need to keep working hard."

Alonso has played a key part for the Blues as they look to push for the Carabao Cup title as well as keeping up a top four challenge in the Premier League.

Alonso is set to feature even more heavily for Thomas Tuchel's side, with the Club World Cup fixtures set to take place in February as well as Chelsea being involved in the FA Cup and Champions League knock-out stage.

It has been reported that the Blues are looking to bring in back-up for Alonso during the January transfer window but have also recalled Kenedy from a loan spell at Flamengo to take the burden off the Spaniard.

