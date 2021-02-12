Marcos Alonso's stunner against Burnley named Chelsea's Goal of the Month for January

Marcos Alonso's screamer against the Clarets has been voted as the club's goal of the month for January.

The Spaniard sealed a 2-0 win for his side in the closing stages as Thomas Tuchel bagged his first victory in charge of the Blues in January.

"It was a nice one. To come back [into the starting XI] with a goal makes it even more special to be back on the pitch. The most important thing was to get the three points, and it was great to score too," Alonso told the club's official website.

The 30-year-old rolled back the years after latching onto Christian Pulisic's pass outside the six-yard box and thumping the ball into the roof of the net.

The left-back added: "I don’t think [Christian] Pulisic was trying to find me, but I tried to get close to the goal and when I saw his cross was coming in my direction, I just tried to do my best.

"I took my first touch, it was not enough, so then I had to take another, and then I was lucky the ball passed the goalkeeper [Nick Pope] because he is a big man and it wasn’t easy to put the ball up there, where it was out of his reach.

"To do it alright, in the right moment, it’s something that only happens a few times. As I said, I was lucky to make it possible at that point."

Alonso wasn't the only full-back who found the net on the day, with club captain César Azpilicueta giving the hosts the lead against Sean Dyche's side in the first-half after some neat work by Callum Hudson-Odoi on the right flank.

The Spaniard has been handed a new lease of life under Tuchel after constant speculation surrounding his future under former boss Frank Lampard.

