Marcus Bettinelli Delighted to Complete 'Dream' Switch to Chelsea

Marcus Bettinelli has spoken for the first time since joining Chelsea on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has made the switch to west London on a free transfer and penned a two-year deal at the club.

Bettinelli replaces Willy Caballero as Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper after the move was confirmed on Wednesday. 

He was on loan at Middlesbrough last season from Fulham, making 42 appearances and keeping 13 clean sheets over the course of the 2020/21 season.

What has been said?

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Bettinelli revealed: "It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened. There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now.

"I’m really excited to be involved and looking forward to trying to impress and help the team as much as I can."

He also took to Instagram to. thank supporters for the warm welcome after the move was announced.

"Delighted to sign for Chelsea. Absolutely buzzing to be here and I cant wait to get started on this new journey. Thanks to the fans for the warm welcome."

He will link up with the squad ahead of their pre-season friendlies against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur before they kick off their campaign in Belfast on August 11 against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

