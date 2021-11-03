Marcus Bettinelli Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has heaped praise upon his manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old arrived on a free transfer after his deal with Fulham expired in the summer.

Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has discussed his new boss Tuchel and heaped praise upon the German.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: “Tuchel made me feel so welcome, so wanted, and such a massive part of the squad. That small detail goes a long way mentally and physically.

”A lot of people in football are nice guys but this is a beautiful squad to be a part of, it really is. There is such a tight bond. I don’t know whether that is down to the manager and the group he has created, the atmosphere. They have all made me feel a part of things."

This comes after the Englishman revealed that goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga hold a close relatonship despite being in direct competition with one another.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The former Fulham man will be looking to provide back-up and further competition after replacing Willy Caballero in the summer but has not yet made an appearance for Tuchel's side.

He was handed a two-year contract upon his arrival and will be looking to learn as much as he can under the German in that time.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube