    • November 3, 2021
    Marcus Bettinelli Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

    Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has heaped praise upon his manager Thomas Tuchel.

    The 28-year-old arrived on a free transfer after his deal with Fulham expired in the summer.

    Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has discussed his new boss Tuchel and heaped praise upon the German.

    He said: “Tuchel made me feel so welcome, so wanted, and such a massive part of the squad. That small detail goes a long way mentally and physically.

    ”A lot of people in football are nice guys but this is a beautiful squad to be a part of, it really is. There is such a tight bond. I don’t know whether that is down to the manager and the group he has created, the atmosphere. They have all made me feel a part of things."

    This comes after the Englishman revealed that goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga hold a close relatonship despite being in direct competition with one another.

    The former Fulham man will be looking to provide back-up and further competition after replacing Willy Caballero in the summer but has not yet made an appearance for Tuchel's side.

    He was handed a two-year contract upon his arrival and will be looking to learn as much as he can under the German in that time.

    Marcus Bettinelli Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

