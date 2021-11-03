Marcus Bettinelli Reaveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move in the Past

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed that he rejected a move to the club in the past and has given a reason as to why.

He ended up signing for the Blues in the summer as Willy Caballero departed west London.

Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has discussed the reason why he rejected a move to Stamford Bridge before.

If any other club had offered me a spot as a back-up keeper, I would have said no,” Bettinelli explains. “Before Chelsea approached, my mind was set on finding a club where I would play regularly, yet there wasn’t too much out there.

“But what people shouldn’t forget is that I had already turned down Chelsea once before in my career. It was just after my first full season playing for Fulham. Petr Cech had left them and they needed back-upbut I was 23 then and wanted to build on what I’d just done."

Bettinelli continues to explain how he does not regret the decision, instead opting to stay at Fulham for first team football.

“A few people questioned what I was doing by turning them down. It’s a hard decision to make as a young kid. I had numerous conversations with my friends and family, but I do look back and think I’m glad I didn’t go." he concluded.

However, the goalkeeper could not miss the opportunity to come to Chelsea five years later when the Blues came knocking.

