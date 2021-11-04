Marcus Bettinelli Reveals 'Tight Bond' in 'Beautiful' Chelsea Squad

Marcus Bettinelli has describe the Chelsea squad as 'beautiful' as he reveals the 'tight bond' Thomas Tuchel's side have.

The 28-year-old joined the club after his contract with Fulham expired in the summer but he is yet to make an appearance for the Blues.

Speaking to the Athletic, he has praised his new teammates and the morale around the squad.

He said: “A lot of people in football are nice guys but this is a beautiful squad to be a part of, it really is.

"There is such a tight bond. I don’t know whether that is down to the manager and the group he has created, the atmosphere. They have all made me feel a part of things."

Chelsea boss Tuchel has previously praised the squad, describing them as a group of friends.

He said: "We were more than just single players, we were a team, a group of friends almost. It felt like it. We were a strong club and the guys were a strong team in every single game. That gave us the possibility to reach a big final and win it, and this gives us the possibility to have players on this list of 30 incredible names (nominated for the Ballon d'Or)."

Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their fine form as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Burnley.

