Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Who He is in Awe of at Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed who he is 'in awe' of in the Blues squad.

    The shot-stopper has only been at Chelsea since the summer, arriving on a free transfer after his contract expired with Fulham.

    Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has discussed how he is 'in awe' of his Chelsea teammates in training.

    imago1007582780h

    Read More

    He began by highlighting Ballon d'Or nominees Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

    “I don’t think I’ve seen Jorginho or N'Golo Kante give the ball away in training yet,” Bettinelli said. “If you were to ask who I’ve been most in awe of, it would be those two. They just never seem to be flustered; them and Thiago Silva. The game is going at 100 mph and it’s like they’re playing Sunday League in the park, having a kickabout with their mates. They’re just always so calm, so intelligent."

    imago1007760642h

    The goalkeeper signed from Championship side Fulham at the end of last season, after admitting to previously rejecting an approach from Chelsea.

    However, the Englishman has finally ended up at the European Champions and is training alongside world class players everyday as he bids to improve in his initial two years in Blue.

    Next up for Chelsea is Burnley in the Premier League as Thomas Tuchel's side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1005474802h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Who He is in Awe of at Chelsea

    just now
    imago1007405164h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reaveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move in the Past

    11 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Victory Over Malmo Following Man of the Match Performance

    12 hours ago
    imago1006853777h
    News

    Charly Musonda Confirms End of Season Chelsea Departure

    12 hours ago
    pjimage (51)
    News

    Revealed: The Five Names Chelsea Considered to Appoint as Head Coach Before Thomas Tuchel

    13 hours ago
    imago1007681240h
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Valuation Revealed as Chelsea Prepare January Bid

    13 hours ago
    imago1005474802h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

    14 hours ago
    pjimage (50)
    News

    Report: Olivier Giroud 'Shocked' at Chelsea Youngster Harvey Vale's Maturity

    14 hours ago