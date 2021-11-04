Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Who He is in Awe of at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed who he is 'in awe' of in the Blues squad.

The shot-stopper has only been at Chelsea since the summer, arriving on a free transfer after his contract expired with Fulham.

Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli has discussed how he is 'in awe' of his Chelsea teammates in training.

He began by highlighting Ballon d'Or nominees Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

“I don’t think I’ve seen Jorginho or N'Golo Kante give the ball away in training yet,” Bettinelli said. “If you were to ask who I’ve been most in awe of, it would be those two. They just never seem to be flustered; them and Thiago Silva. The game is going at 100 mph and it’s like they’re playing Sunday League in the park, having a kickabout with their mates. They’re just always so calm, so intelligent."

The goalkeeper signed from Championship side Fulham at the end of last season, after admitting to previously rejecting an approach from Chelsea.

However, the Englishman has finally ended up at the European Champions and is training alongside world class players everyday as he bids to improve in his initial two years in Blue.

Next up for Chelsea is Burnley in the Premier League as Thomas Tuchel's side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

