Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Why He Joined Chelsea in the Summer

Chelsea third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed the reason for him moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues signed the goalkeeper on a free transfer after his deal with Fulham expired in the summer.

Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli talked all things regarding his transfer to the club.

“I know a lot of people might think I’ve gone to Chelsea because of what’s been offered in the contract,” he said, “but trust me, the novelty of getting that first pay cheque wears off. If you’re not enjoying your football, who you’re working with, that money is irrelevant.

“I’ve never been one to make a decision because of money, hence why I didn’t jump when Chelsea came calling first time around. I had other opportunities to leave Fulham over the years but chose to stay because I prioritised the fact I was playing and was settled.

“Some people may look at it and think it’s quite young to be a third choice and I agree with them, but what better place to learn?"

Betinelli has a two year contract at Chelsea as he seeks to improve his game by training with the best of the best.

Edouard Mendy has been nominated for the Yashin award, the highest accolade for a goalkeeper and he has shown in recent weeks that he could win the award.

Bettinelli will be hoping to improve his game during his time with the Blues.

