Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Why He Joined Chelsea in the Summer

    Author:

    Chelsea third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed the reason for him moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

    The Blues signed the goalkeeper on a free transfer after his deal with Fulham expired in the summer.

    Speaking to the Athletic, Bettinelli talked all things regarding his transfer to the club.

    imago1007582780h

    Read More

    I know a lot of people might think I’ve gone to Chelsea because of what’s been offered in the contract,” he said, “but trust me, the novelty of getting that first pay cheque wears off. If you’re not enjoying your football, who you’re working with, that money is irrelevant. 

    “I’ve never been one to make a decision because of money, hence why I didn’t jump when Chelsea came calling first time around. I had other opportunities to leave Fulham over the years but chose to stay because I prioritised the fact I was playing and was settled.

    “Some people may look at it and think it’s quite young to be a third choice and I agree with them, but what better place to learn?"

    imago1007473389h

    Betinelli has a two year contract at Chelsea as he seeks to improve his game by training with the best of the best.

    Edouard Mendy has been nominated for the Yashin award, the highest accolade for a goalkeeper and he has shown in recent weeks that he could win the award.

    Bettinelli will be hoping to improve his game during his time with the Blues.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007405164h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Why He Joined Chelsea in the Summer

    54 seconds ago
    imago1007582780h
    News

    'Mates' - Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Close Relationship Between Eduoard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007748296h
    Transfer News

    Report: AS Roma Target Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Sensational Return

    1 hour ago
    imago1007588286h
    News

    Report: Harvey Vale in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension After First Team Inclusion

    41 minutes ago
    imago1007760623h
    Transfer News

    Report: Jose Mourinho's AS Roma Showing Interest in Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    41 minutes ago
    imago1007758972h
    News

    'It's Been Too Long' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Return to Chelsea Action

    2 hours ago
    imago1007759026h
    News

    Revealed: How Many Points Chelsea Need to Qualify From Champions League Group H

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (5)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Hit European Milestone With Hakim Ziyech Strike vs Malmo

    4 hours ago