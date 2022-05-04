Chelsea duo Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck are reportedly keen to remain at the club under the new ownership, which is likely to be Todd Boehly's consortium.

This comes as the group are in exclusive talks over succeeding Roman Abramovich in London.

As per the Telegraph, Granovskaia and Buck are keen to stay at the club under Boehly's ownership.

It was recently reported that Granovskaia and Buck have been offered an option to remain at Chelsea but nothing has been confirmed or signed and that the pair could still decide to depart.

However, the Telegraph state that there has been no clear direction over whether the Boehly ownership would want to keep them on but that both Granovskaia and Buck would be keen to remain at Chelsea despite their relationship with Abramovich.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously admitted that he would like Granovskaia to remain at the club along with Petr Cech as they have a strong working relationship but never mentioned his thoughts on Buck's future.

"This will not be my choice," he admitted. "This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

"Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

Buck, was criticised by rival bidders for Chelsea as he set up meetings with the Ricketts Family and Paul Canoville before the group withdrew their offer earlier in the process.

It remains to be seen as to what the future will hold for the pair as the Chelsea sale reaches a conclusion.

