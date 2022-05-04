Chelsea's Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck have both been offered the option to stay at the club under Todd Boehly's ownership, according to reports.

This comes after the American-Swiss consortium are in exclusive talks with Chelsea over taking over from Roman Abramovich after being named as the preferred bidder.

As per Financial Times, Granovskaia and Buck have been offered an option to remain at Chelsea under the new ownership with Boehly.

It was previously reported that all three of the final bidders for the club wanted the pair to stay, with Boehly now making a formal offer to those higher up in Chelsea to remain under his ownership.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously admitted that he would like Granovskaia to remain at the club along with Petr Cech as they have a strong working relationship but never mentioned his thoughts on Buck's future.

When asked about Granovskaia and Cech, Tuchel said: "This will not be my choice. This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

"Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

There is a dilemma for Roman Abramovich's trusted number two, Granovskaia, who has worked with the Russian for 20 years and was previously thought to be on her way out with the current owner.

Buck, on the other hand, was criticised by bidders for Chelsea as he set up meetings with the Ricketts Family and Paul Canoville before the group withdrew their offer earlier in the process.

The report concludes by stating that nothing has been confirmed or signed and that the pair could still decide to depart.

