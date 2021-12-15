'German Period' - Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has admitted the club are now in a 'German period' under Thomas Tuchel.

The German was appointed at the beginning of the year and has gone on to claim instant glory following the Champions League triumph in May against Manchester City.

Tuchel has guided Chelsea into the Champions League knockouts this season, while keeping his side third and still in the hunt for the Premier League title, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

He succeeded Frank Lampard, an Englishman, with Chelsea also having their fair share of Italian managers in recent times: Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo and Carlo Ancelotti to mention a few.

Granovskaia, who picked up the Best Club Director in European football award on Monday in Turin, insists Chelsea have a 'very strong' bond with Italy.

Speaking to Tuttosport, the Blues chief said: “Now we have (Carlo) Cudicini in the staff and Jorginho on the pitch.

“We are not as Italian as we used to be, perhaps this is a German period, but the bond with Italy is still very strong and will never end.”

After claiming the individual award, she was asked about Chelsea's successes and if there was a secret recipe to the constant glory.

“There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes,” she added.

“Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch.”

