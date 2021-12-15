Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marina Granovskaia Dedicates 'Best Club Director' Award to Chelsea's Success on Pitch

Author:

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has credited Thomas Tuchel's side's success on the pitch for her Best Club Director in European football award. 

The 46-year-old was named the winner of the award in Italy on Monday which recognised her success off the pitch and in the boardroom.

Granovskaia is Abramovich's right-hand woman, a person who he trusts to run the show at Stamford Bridge. 

imago1008656035h

She has become one of the most respected figures in the game. It has seen Granovskaia pull off shrewd business in negotiations, both in terms of incomings, but also outgoings. 

After collecting the award in Turin, she praised the team's success for why she has been named as the recipient for Best Club Director.

She told Tuttosport: "It’s strange to receive a personal award for team’s achievements.

Read More

“I didn’t even know it existed, by I am excited to receive it, because it’s the result of the team’s work.”

imago1008657114h

Granovskaia added: "There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes.

"Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch."

Chelsea used to have a trend of appointing Italian managers; Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo, Carlo Ancelotti all part of the Azzurri contingent who have worked in west London. 

Now Thomas Tuchel, a German, is at the helm, with Granovskaia saying: “We are not as Italian as we used to be, perhaps this is a German period, but the bond with Italy is still very strong and will never end.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008655263h
News

Marina Granovskaia Dedicates 'Best Club Director' Award to Chelsea's Success on Pitch

47 seconds ago
imago1008567673h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

7 minutes ago
Gallagher x Gilmour
News

Report: Chelsea Can't Recall Billy Gilmour & Conor Gallagher in January Due to Loan Clause

2 hours ago
imago1008525918h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Duo Return to Training Ahead of Everton Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008597921h
News

'We're Like a Family' - Mason Mount Outlines What Makes Chelsea Stand Out Above Man City And Liverpool

12 hours ago
imago1008656035h
News

Marina Granovskaia Insists There is 'No Secret to Chelsea's Successes'

13 hours ago
imago1008640791h
News

Report: Seven Everton Players Remain Doubts for Midweek Clash With Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1007042247h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Cash in' on Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga Buyback & Sell-on Clauses for €6M

14 hours ago