Marina Granovskaia Dedicates 'Best Club Director' Award to Chelsea's Success on Pitch

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has credited Thomas Tuchel's side's success on the pitch for her Best Club Director in European football award.

The 46-year-old was named the winner of the award in Italy on Monday which recognised her success off the pitch and in the boardroom.

Granovskaia is Abramovich's right-hand woman, a person who he trusts to run the show at Stamford Bridge.

She has become one of the most respected figures in the game. It has seen Granovskaia pull off shrewd business in negotiations, both in terms of incomings, but also outgoings.

After collecting the award in Turin, she praised the team's success for why she has been named as the recipient for Best Club Director.

She told Tuttosport: "It’s strange to receive a personal award for team’s achievements.

“I didn’t even know it existed, by I am excited to receive it, because it’s the result of the team’s work.”

Granovskaia added: "There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes.

"Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch."

Chelsea used to have a trend of appointing Italian managers; Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo, Carlo Ancelotti all part of the Azzurri contingent who have worked in west London.

Now Thomas Tuchel, a German, is at the helm, with Granovskaia saying: “We are not as Italian as we used to be, perhaps this is a German period, but the bond with Italy is still very strong and will never end.”

