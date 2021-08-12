Marina Granovskaia Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Club-Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is delighted to have signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

After weeks of negotiating following heavy interest, Chelsea agreed a deal with Inter to seal Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge, a place where he left back in 2014.

Lukaku has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in a deal worth £97.5 million.

Chelsea's target was to bring in a world class centre-forward this summer, it was their priority and plan. Lukaku was among a host of names including Erling Haaland and Harry Kane but the Belgian is the one they acquired.

They took their time but Granovskaia, Abramovich and Tuchel have their man which will no doubt boost their Premier League title hopes for the 2021/22 campaign.

And Granovskaia spoke after Lukaku's return was confirmed on Thursday.

What Marina Granovskaia has said on Romelu Lukaku's arrival

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Blues director said: "Romelu Lukaku is quite simply one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad.

"We are of course looking to build on last season’s success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets. I’m sure all Chelsea fans will join me in saying welcome home, Romelu!"

Lukaku is delighted to be back in west London, adding: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."

