Marina Granovskaia Expresses Delight Following Romelu Lukaku Return

The director was happy to secure the deal.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has expressed her delight after Romelu Lukaku signed for the club from Inter Milan in a club-record transfer fee.

The Blues acquired the striker following an impressive season in Italy, winning the Serie A title.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Granovskaia admitted her delight with the signing.

She said: "Romelu Lukaku is quite simply one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. We are absolutely delighted to be bringing him back to the club he loves, and are excited to be adding his talent to our Champions League-winning squad."

The striker returns to the club, which he departed in 2014 in a £97.5 million deal as Thomas Tuchel adds a proven world-class goalscorer to his ranks.

The Blues will be looking to defend their Champions League crown and challenge Manchester City for their Premier League title in the 2021/22 season.

However, Lukaku will not feature for Chelsea in the first match of the season despite signing on Thursday night. He is more likely to make his debut against Arsenal in matchday 2.

What else was said?

Lukaku is delighted to be back in west London, adding: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube