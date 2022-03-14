Skip to main content
Marina Granovskaia Expresses Delight Over Win Ahead of Busy Week at Chelsea

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was seen expressing her delight over her side's win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

She was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as the Blues beat the Magpies 1-0, the first game they have played at home since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as he netted in the 89th minute to secure a crucial win for Chelsea.

imago1010577322h

In images from the game, Granovskaia appeared delighted after the German's goal as she prepares for a busy week at the club amid their potential sale.

A number of prospective buyers are believed to be interested in purchasing the club as Abramovich ends his 19 year tenure as owner of the west London side.

The UK Government have recognised two parties who are 'serious contenders' to make an acquisition.

Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are leading one interested consortium, with British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy also believed to be in the running.

imago1010579186h (1)

Havertz's goal came as relief to many Chelsea fans after an uncertain few days in the lead-up to their Premier League fixture against Newcastle.

The German spoke on the recent emotions surrounding the club as he said: "Of course, it's tough but for us we play, we are privileged to train, do what we love. It's hard for everyone, not only for us, but everyone at the club, the fans.

"Also the workers, the academy. But we try to give everything. If we can give them moments like this it's nice, to give them a good feeling."

imago1010580578h
