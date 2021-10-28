Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Marina Granovskaia Hailed By Romelu Lukaku's Agent After Sealing £97.5M Transfer

    Author:

    Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been labelled has 'exceptional' by Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello.

    The 46-year-old has built herself quite the reputation in the world football as one of the best and toughest negotiators in the boardroom. 

    It has seen her pull of some remarkable transfers, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, making herself an extremely respected figure in football. 

    She is Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's right-hand woman and it is down to her to deal with their transfer activity. 

    Granovskaia was busy in the summer as she pulled off a £97.5 million deal to land Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, a club-record transfer. 

    sipa_35324508 (7)

    As the cash was spent, money came in which saw the Blues offload Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma for sizeable funds. 

    Read More

    With Lukaku joining, it meant she had to deal with his agent Pastorello during the talks and negotiations. 

    Over two months on since the deal was completed, Pastorello has lauded Granovskaia for her character in both the boardroom as well as away from football. 

    “I’m proud to say I have a very good relationship with Marina and she is somebody I consider to be, 100 per cent, exceptional,” said Pastorello in an interview with the Telegraph discussing Lukaku's summer move. “She really is one of the best.

    “There is an image of Marina, but I’m lucky to know her in a different way. She is also a very sweet person and quite funny. She’s devoted to the job and to Chelsea, but I really admire how she balances that with how she manages her life outside football.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    chelsea-v-manchester-united-the-emirates-fa-cup-final
    News

    Marina Granovskaia Hailed By Romelu Lukaku's Agent After Sealing £97.5M Transfer

    43 seconds ago
    sipa_35001722
    News

    'His Dream in 2017' - Romelu Lukaku's Agent Makes Chelsea & Real Madrid Admission

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35323140
    News

    Chelsea Were '100 Per Cent' Sure of Signing Romelu Lukaku From Inter Milan, Says Agent

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_34577586 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    'It's a Miracle' - Chelsea Fans React to Christian Pulisic Making Training Return Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35747916
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle United Join Chelsea in Race to Sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35323138
    News

    Romelu Lukaku's Agent Confirms Man City Interest Prior to Chelsea Switch

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (64)
    News

    Azpilicueta, Christensen & Kante Offer Chelsea Triple Boost for Newcastle United Encounter

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35523545
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde Remains on Chelsea's Radar After Failed Summer Move

    2 hours ago