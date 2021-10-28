Marina Granovskaia Hailed By Romelu Lukaku's Agent After Sealing £97.5M Transfer

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been labelled has 'exceptional' by Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello.

The 46-year-old has built herself quite the reputation in the world football as one of the best and toughest negotiators in the boardroom.

It has seen her pull of some remarkable transfers, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, making herself an extremely respected figure in football.

She is Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's right-hand woman and it is down to her to deal with their transfer activity.

Granovskaia was busy in the summer as she pulled off a £97.5 million deal to land Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, a club-record transfer.

As the cash was spent, money came in which saw the Blues offload Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma for sizeable funds.

With Lukaku joining, it meant she had to deal with his agent Pastorello during the talks and negotiations.

Over two months on since the deal was completed, Pastorello has lauded Granovskaia for her character in both the boardroom as well as away from football.

“I’m proud to say I have a very good relationship with Marina and she is somebody I consider to be, 100 per cent, exceptional,” said Pastorello in an interview with the Telegraph discussing Lukaku's summer move. “She really is one of the best.

“There is an image of Marina, but I’m lucky to know her in a different way. She is also a very sweet person and quite funny. She’s devoted to the job and to Chelsea, but I really admire how she balances that with how she manages her life outside football.”

