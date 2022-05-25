Skip to main content

How Much Marina Granovskaia Will Make From £4.25BN Chelsea Sale

Marina Granovskaia is set to pocket around £20 million from the Chelsea takeover, according to reports.

Chelsea will be sold to Todd Boehly's consortium, majority backed by US private equity firm Clearlake Capital, for an initial £2.5 billion in addition to the £1.75 billion committed to the Blues' Stamford Bridge redevelopment and investment into the squad. 

The takeover process has taken three months, an extraordinary amount of time considering a sale of this magnitude can take at least nine months. 

Chelsea, Raine and others have managed to fast-track the sale, with reports claiming some executives have worked 20-hour days in order to ensure the club is sold before the May 31 deadline when the Government licence expired.

But the Government issued a new licence, along with the Premier League and Europe giving the green light for Boehly's consortium to take over from Roman Abramovich. 

Granovskaia, current Chelsea director, has been heavily involved throughout the process and she is set to be rewarded with a sizeable payout. 

According to The Times, she will receive £20 million for her involvement, while Bruce Buck and others will take £30 million from the sale. 

Granovskaia has been in attendance for the large part at Stamford Bridge since the club was put up for sale on March 2 and her tiredness and fatigue has been evident at points (see below), highlighting the long hours she and the rest of the Chelsea hierarchy and others have put in. 

Now they are almost there. Boehly is about to finally own Chelsea at the second attempt, the club can start to plan for next season, and Granovskaia gets a pay day.

