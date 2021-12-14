Marina Granovskaia Insists There is 'No Secret to Chelsea's Successes'

Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia, has insisted there is absolutely 'no secret' to Chelsea's recent successes.

Granovskaia recently won the award of 'Best Club Director in European Football' for her huge influence in west London.

The Blues were recently named Club of the Year in the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, following their Champions League success in May.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Speaking to Tuttosport newspaper, Granovskaia was questioned about what the secret is to the successes Chelsea have enjoyed in 2021.

“There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes,” she insisted.

“Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch.”

The Chelsea director was reluctant to take too much credit for her recent award win.

“It’s strange to receive a personal award for team’s achievements,” she continued.

“I didn’t even know it existed, by I am excited to receive it, because it’s the result of the team’s work.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Many have cited Chelsea's successes as the work of manager Thomas Tuchel who joined the club in January 2021.

Former player and current Technical Advisor at Chelsea, Petr Cech, recently heaped praise on Tuchel for his influence at the club.

"The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that," he said.

"To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube