Marina Granovskaia Delivers Verdict on Thiago Silva's Chelsea Contract Extension

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was delighted to see Thiago Silva extend his contract at the club by a further year until June 2023.

It was confirmed on Monday that the 37-year-old would stay at Chelsea beyond this summer when his current deal was set to expire.

He has signed a one-year extension for the 2022/23 season, leaving him and the club both delighted at the agreement.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Granovskaia told the official Chelsea website: "Thiago Silva's experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

"We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Silva also expressed his gratitude towards the club, fans, Granovskaia and owner Roman Abramovich for their support and the chance to play for the Blues.

He said: "To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

"It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube