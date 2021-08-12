Marina Granovskaia: Romelu Lukaku Will Play a 'Big Role' at Chelsea Following Club-Record Return

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has outlined the role that Romelu Lukaku will play for the club following his club record transfer fee return to Stamford Bridge.

After weeks of negotiating following heavy interest, Chelsea agreed a deal with Inter to seal Lukaku's return to London, where he left back in 2014.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Granovskaia has discussed the 'big role' that Lukaku will play this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side won the Champions League last season and looked to build on this success by adding a proven goalscorer to the squad.

The addition of Lukaku will help the Blues push on in the Premier League as they look to challenge for the title as well as competing to retain their Champions League crown.

Speaking on the signing, Granovskaia said: "We are of course looking to build on last season’s success, and Lukaku will play a big role in achieving our targets. I’m sure all Chelsea fans will join me in saying welcome home, Romelu!"

The Chelsea director had spent days locked in negotiations with Inter Milan before agreeing on a deal to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge.

What else was said?

Lukaku admitted his delight at returning to west London, adding: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."



