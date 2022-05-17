Marina Granovskaia Set to Hold Further Talks With Todd Boehly as Chelsea Future Remains Undecided

Marina Granovskaia is set to hold further talks with Todd Boehly as her future at Chelsea remains undecided, according to reports.

Boehly is set to complete his purchase of the Blues within the coming weeks and takeover from Roman Abramovich, who has spent 19 years at the helm.

The club was put up for sale at the beginning of March, with a sale expected to be finalised by the end of the month.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to The Telegraph, Granovskaia will be holding more talks with Boehly to discuss if she will stay at the club on either a short or long-term basis for the club's transfers and contracts.

Her current position as director is still undecided, but her future at the club could be clearer after the talks.

Bruce Buck wants to remain at the club as Chairman 'at least for a transitional period' after the takeover has been completed.

The news comes as the Premier League are set to give Boehly and his consortium the 'green light' to complete their takeover.

IMAGO / PA Images

They will receive the news that they have passed the owners' and directors' test, and they will now have to wait for approval from the UK Government in order for them to complete the purchase of the club.

The Government license issued to the club after the sanctions on Abramovich expires on May 31, with Boehly 'on course' to complete his takeover by then.

He has already signed an agreement to buy the Blues, with the process set to be completed in the coming weeks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube