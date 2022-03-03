Marina Granovskaia is expected to leave Chelsea when Roman Abramovich sells the club after he listed it for sale on Wednesday.

Abramovich confirmed in a club statement that he would be selling Chelsea in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees as well as the Club's sponsors and partners'.

Granovskaia has known Abramovich for more than 20 years, and following the Russian-born's buy of Chelsea in 2003, she was given an official role at the club in 2010 as an official representative.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Three years later in 2013, she was handed a position on Chelsea's board which has seen her go onto become a respected and shrewd operator in the boardroom.

But now as the impending sale of the Club nears, as per the Guardian, Granovskaia and Bruce Buck are both set to leave their roles in west London.

The Chelsea director hasn't always been a favourite among fans and managers for some of her dealings in terms of transfers, with her being handed the power by Abramovich to make the decisions.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was full of praise for Granovskaia when he left for Real Madrid,

"That Marina is hard at negotiation is normal," he told HLN. "The people in football who are talking about contracts, salaries, transfers, etc. that get players and dispose of them, they have the most difficult job."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Now it appears the end is near for Granovskaia in the English capital as Abramovich and his allies look to leave England following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Abramovich's links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has come under pressure to sell Chelsea due to possible sanctions being put against him, which may have put the Blues in jeopardy with financial investment restricted should Abramovich be sanctioned by the UK Government.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube