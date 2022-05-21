Marina Granovskaia Set to Stay at Chelsea for Summer Transfer Window

Marina Granovskaia is set to stay at Chelsea for the summer transfer window amid Todd Boehly's takeover of the club, according to reports.

The director is in charge of transfers and contracts at the club, with the Blues set for a busy summer at the end of the campaign.

Boehly is set to complete his takeover of the west London side in the coming weeks, with the American businessman already attending some of Chelsea's recent games.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per the Daily Mail, Granovskaia has told Boehly and his consortium that she is to stay at the club and run its operations throughout the summer.

However she may only remain at the west London side on a short-term basis, with her long-term future at Chelsea remaining 'in doubt'.

It was previously reported that she was to hold further talks with Boehly to discuss whether or not she will remain at the club after the finalisation of the takeover.

She has now been on the board at Stamford Bridge for nine years but it remains to be seen whether or not she will stay for longer after the summer.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are set to lose central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of the season when their respective contracts expire.

As a result of the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich, the club have been unable to work in the transfer market as of yet.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is still yet to hear of the budget he is able to work with in the summer, with Boehly said to be ready to heavily invest in the team when he arrives.

