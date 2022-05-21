Skip to main content

Marina Granovskaia Set to Stay at Chelsea for Summer Transfer Window

Marina Granovskaia is set to stay at Chelsea for the summer transfer window amid Todd Boehly's takeover of the club, according to reports. 

The director is in charge of transfers and contracts at the club, with the Blues set for a busy summer at the end of the campaign. 

Boehly is set to complete his takeover of the west London side in the coming weeks, with the American businessman already attending some of Chelsea's recent games.

imago1011574808h

As per the Daily Mail, Granovskaia has told Boehly and his consortium that she is to stay at the club and run its operations throughout the summer.

However she may only remain at the west London side on a short-term basis, with her long-term future at Chelsea remaining 'in doubt'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was previously reported that she was to hold further talks with Boehly to discuss whether or not she will remain at the club after the finalisation of the takeover.

She has now been on the board at Stamford Bridge for nine years but it remains to be seen whether or not she will stay for longer after the summer.

imago1012109231h

Chelsea are set to lose central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of the season when their respective contracts expire.

As a result of the sanctions on current owner Roman Abramovich, the club have been unable to work in the transfer market as of yet.

Boss Thomas Tuchel is still yet to hear of the budget he is able to work with in the summer, with Boehly said to be ready to heavily invest in the team when he arrives.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012051912h
News

Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Contract Renewal Priority Amid Juventus Interest

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1011931036h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Frank Lampard May Try to Use 'Chelsea Connection' to Sign Conor Gallagher at Everton

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012109231h
News

Todd Boehly Looking to 'Significantly' Strengthen Chelsea Squad Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012109385h
News

'Time to Finish Strong' - Christian Pulisic Sends Message to Chelsea Fans After Miss Against Leicester City

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012071069h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea One of Trio of Premier League Sides Interested in Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

'We Experienced it a Few Times' - Jody Morris Speaks on Andreas Christensen's Nerves at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012107553h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

By Matt Debono6 hours ago
imago1002039376h
News

Thomas Tuchel Pays Tribute to Roy Hodgson Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Watford

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago