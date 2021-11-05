Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Marina Granovskaia Speaks Out on Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has commented on Trevoh Chalobah's new long-term contract at the club. 

    The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a fresh four-and-a-half-year contract which sees his deal run until the summer of 2026. 

    Chalobah's impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign has seen him rewarded by the club which fulfilled a 'dream' for the defender who is playing for his boyhood club after coming through the Academy ranks.

    The versatile defender was left delighted following the confirmation of his new deal at Stamford Bridge. 

    "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

    "It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off."

    But Granovskaia also had her say on Chalobah's contract extension, hailing the defender's performances and progress.

    "To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow Academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a Club," Granovskaia told the official Chelsea website

    "When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

    "His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract."

