Marina Granovskaia's role in Chelsea's bid to sell the club has been revealed.

The 47-year-old is expected to depart Stamford Bridge once Chelsea had been sold, with the new owners likely to keep the Blues director following her long-standing relationship with Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich's 19-year ownership is coming to an end after he was sanctioned by the UK Government eight days after he put the Club up for sale.

The Raine Group are overseeing the sale of Chelsea. A deadline of this Friday, March 18, has been set by the American merchant bank for bids to be submitted.

Their is believed to be in the region of 200 parties interested, with many already submitting their offers. They include from the Todd Boehly-led group, while the Saudi Media Group are claimed to have made an offer of £2.7 billion for the European and World champions.

Raine have asked bidders to complete a checklist to accompany their offers in order to speed the process up as they eye a quick sale. The merchant bank are hoping to sell the Club before the end of the month.

Checklist to make valid offer for Chelsea

Offer

Supply a proof of funds letter

A full list of advisers

A business plan

A timescale for completion

As bids are explored, planned and submitted, Marina Granovskaia's role has been revealed, as per the Daily Mail.

She is offering interested groups guidance during the process as they look to comply with all of the requests asked of them by Raine for their bid to be valid for review.

Her time at Chelsea is likely coming to an end. Granovskaia's final role will be helping the eventual new party make their move to buy the Stamford Bridge outfit. A fitting parting gift, if it all goes to plan.

