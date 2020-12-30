NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Mark Noble makes Declan Rice admission amid Chelsea interest

Author:
Publish date:

West Ham captain Mark Noble has conceded that he isn't sure about his teammate and Chelsea target Declan Rice's future at the club.

Rice, 21, has emerged as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League with 13 international caps with England as well.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Noble said: “He [Rice] is still learning his trade, he’ll get much better with experience."

Noble has been impressed by Rice's steady rise to the top and has tipped him to become a Premier League legend.

The 33-year-old added: “I’m hoping it’s here [at West Ham] but in this game you never know.

"I’m sure he’ll be a top, top player and an even better player in years to come."

'Mr West Ham', as Noble is called by West Ham supporters, went on to say that Rice has tweaked certain bits and pieces in his game in recent years, which has helped him become one of the most complete midfielders in England.

Rice has been heavily linked with a return back to his boyhood club in Chelsea, with the likes of Manchester United interested as well.

However, it could be that Chelsea need to clear the wage bills with a few departures before any sort of move can materialise.

