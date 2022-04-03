Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Romelu Lukaku Told to Consider Chelsea Future This Summer Ahead of 2022 World Cup With Belgium

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku has a big decision to make this summer ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 28-year-old, who returned last summer to sign on a club-record £97.5 million transfer, has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel as the season has gone on. He has played just 56 minutes out of a possible 360 in the Blues' last four Premier League matches. 

Lukaku has 12 goals in 35 appearances this season so far in all competitions. His country will be hoping he can start finding the net on a more constant, and consistent basis ahead of November when they head to Qatar for the World Cup.

imago1011030983h

Martinez has sent the striker a message, stating that this summer he needs to assess his situation and believes it could be a 'big moment for their careers', also mentioning former Blue Eden Hazard's situation at Real Madrid.

What Roberto Martinez said

“We are talking about players, like Romelu, who have got over 100 caps and are part of this group of players who know the national team inside out," Martinez told the Sun

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I’m not going to judge or assess the condition of any player until after the summer because it is not a normal situation.

“It is still seven months to the World Cup and probably you will go into the details of how a player feels when it gets closer to it than now. But there will be a lot of players who change clubs or are going to feel in a different way in the summer.

“Romelu needs to be assessed on how he feels in September, the same way Eden Hazard does and some others. But he is one of the players for whom the summer could be a big moment for their careers.”

imago0026154109h

He added: "We always speak. I have a very close relationship with all my players. I would never tell a player what to do but we always share thoughts.

“At the moment Romelu is in a good place. He is so committed.

"He was delighted to win the Club World Cup and the next step is to finish the season strong with Chelsea and make sure he can feel very important."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010994048h
News

Romelu Lukaku Currently in a 'Good Place' at Chelsea, Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1010994188h
News

Thiago Silva Reflects on Chelsea's Crushing 4-1 Premier League Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011024326h
News

'Normal Is Not Enough' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Have to Be Exceptional Ahead of Real Madrid Tie

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010997025h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Fans Message to Create Better Atmosphere vs Real Madrid

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011011280h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Antonio Rudiger’s Uncertain Future Requires Swift Chelsea Takeover Completion

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010993874h (1)
News

Ricketts Family Offer Eight Commitments to Chelsea if Takeover Bid Successful

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011024326h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Brentford Defeat Doesn't Boost Chelsea's Motivation for Real Madrid Clash

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1010994042h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on Chelsea's 'Difficult & Deserved' Defeat vs Brentford

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago