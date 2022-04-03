Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku has a big decision to make this summer ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The 28-year-old, who returned last summer to sign on a club-record £97.5 million transfer, has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel as the season has gone on. He has played just 56 minutes out of a possible 360 in the Blues' last four Premier League matches.

Lukaku has 12 goals in 35 appearances this season so far in all competitions. His country will be hoping he can start finding the net on a more constant, and consistent basis ahead of November when they head to Qatar for the World Cup.

IMAGO / PA Images

Martinez has sent the striker a message, stating that this summer he needs to assess his situation and believes it could be a 'big moment for their careers', also mentioning former Blue Eden Hazard's situation at Real Madrid.

What Roberto Martinez said

“We are talking about players, like Romelu, who have got over 100 caps and are part of this group of players who know the national team inside out," Martinez told the Sun.

“I’m not going to judge or assess the condition of any player until after the summer because it is not a normal situation.

“It is still seven months to the World Cup and probably you will go into the details of how a player feels when it gets closer to it than now. But there will be a lot of players who change clubs or are going to feel in a different way in the summer.

“Romelu needs to be assessed on how he feels in September, the same way Eden Hazard does and some others. But he is one of the players for whom the summer could be a big moment for their careers.”

IMAGO / Belga

He added: "We always speak. I have a very close relationship with all my players. I would never tell a player what to do but we always share thoughts.

“At the moment Romelu is in a good place. He is so committed.

"He was delighted to win the Club World Cup and the next step is to finish the season strong with Chelsea and make sure he can feel very important."

