    November 1, 2021
    Mason Mount Absent From Chelsea Training Ahead of Malmo Clash

    Author:

    Mason Mount has not appeared for Chelsea training on Monday morning ahead of the Blues' midweek Champions League fixture against Malmo on Tuesday afternoon.

    Mount was absent for his side's 3-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    The win saw Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the table to three points clear of Liverpool and five points clear of Manchester City as both teams dropped points on Saturday afternoon.

    sipa_35707928

    With many Blues fans hoping the English midfielder would be better for the midweek clash against Malmo, it appears they may have to wait a little longer to see him back in action.

    Mount was absent for Chelsea's Monday morning training session, appearing to still be ill and therefore will likely not feature on Tuesday afternoon.

    Many fans expected Mount to feature against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon after his thunderous hat trick, the week prior, against Norwich.

    Read More

    sipa_35707950

    In his stead, the fixture saw Hakim Ziyech make up the front three, after having fallen out of favour in the Chelsea ranks recently.

    The Moroccan international has only made four league appearances this year, in which he has not yet registered a goal.

    Mount reassured fans that he is not suffering from Covid-19 after the Newcastle fixture.

    He wrote: "Gutted to have missed the game but what a performance from the lads to get the win! Woke up and didn’t feel 100% (non COVID related) but will hopefully be fully recovered over the next couple of days. Up the CHELS!"

    More Chelsea Coverage

