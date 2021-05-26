Mason Mount Admits 2012 Cup Glory Started Champions League Dream

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that his side's dramatic victory over Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final kick-started his dream of winning Europe's elite club competition.

The 22-year-old has been key to his side's route to the final, in which they will cross paths with Premier League rivals Manchester City, on Saturday, April 30, at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

"For me, it [the 2012 UCL win] started the dream. I was at home in my front room, watching with my family," said the England international, in an interview with Daily Mail.

READ MORE: "We know we can do it" - Chelsea star Mason Mount eyeing Champions League glory following Real Madrid win

"My dad let me stay up and watch the game. It was unbelievable, to see the atmosphere, see the celebrations and see the legends that were at this club achieve greatness."

Mount re-called the nerve-wracking encounter versus Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, when Didier Drogba inspired the Blues to a win after the German giants took the lead through Thomas Müller in the 82nd minute.

The midfielder, who was voted Chelsea's Men's Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign, has bagged nine goals and eight assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this season.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante & Kai Havertz Injury Updates Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

After seeing off Real Madrid in the semi-final, Mount's boyhood club have been presented with the prospect of European glory should they manage to get another one over Pep Guardiola's side, who've won all but one of their 12 games en route to their first-ever Champions League final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube