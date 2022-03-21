Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku Included in WhoScored's FA Cup Team of the Week After Middlesbrough Victory

Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku have been included in WhoScored's FA Cup Team of the Week.

The Blues beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday evening thanks to goals from Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium in April, with the Eagles beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

WhoScored have selected Mount and Lukaku in their team of the week from the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Belgian international opened the scoring for his side after just 15 minutes with Mount getting the assist, as well as setting up Ziyech for his strike from range.

Palace had the most players featured in the team with five including former Blue man Marc Guehi, who scored the opener for the Eagles against the Toffees.

Liverpool had two players chosen, with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest having one a piece.

Tuchel shared his thoughts on his side's victory against Boro as he said: "We were very focused, very serious from the beginning. Showed the quality in the decisive moments and scored two early goals to give us a comfortable leads.

"The effort was huge, never let Middlesbrough get a foot back. I'm very happy, it was a deserved win. We come from a period with a lot of matches in a short period of time. Full credit for the team. I'm very happy."

Should they beat Palace at Wembley in April, they will reach the final for the third consecutive season having previously faced Arsenal and Leicester in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

