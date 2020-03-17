Mason Mount apologises to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after playing football during COVID-19 isolation

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has apologised to head coach Frank Lampard after he was spotted playing football with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice during the Blues' coronavirus isolation period.

The 21-year-old should have been in self isolation following the coronavirus outbreak after teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus, as Chelsea confirmed they would be adhering to government protocol.

The Blues cohort were all told to self isolate however Mount was seen to be playing football with Rice on Sunday at the Trent Park Football Centre on Sunday.

Mason Mount [left] and Declan Rice [right] are under different rules from their respective clubs following the outbreak. Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Mount has apologised for his actions after making a personal phone to Frank Lampard.

Mount was reminded of his responsibilities following the worldwide outbreak, and the message has been sent across the Chelsea squad.

Unlike Mason Mount, Hammers star Declan Rice wasn't under self isolation guidelines from West Ham.

The Premier League is currently suspended until 3rd April, however no decision has yet been made whether the season will be delayed further.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube