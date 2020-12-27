NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Mason Mount: Arsenal defeat wasn't good enough for Chelsea's standards

Mason Mount says Chelsea have to do better after letting themselves down in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was one of the better players for the Blues in the lacklustre defeat in north London on Boxing Day as Chelsea were handed another harsh lesson in life in the top-flight. 

Chelsea have now lost three on the trot away from home in the league and Mount acknowledged that Chelsea have to improve after a non-Chelsea performance.

"It is something where we need to look at ourselves as players. We didn’t start the game anywhere near what we should be. 

arsenal-v-chelsea-premier-league (16)

"We are representing Chelsea, we’re a big club and we really need to look at ourselves as players and say that was not good enough. We know that, it is a big London derby and we need to start the game way better than we did.  

"We have to be harsh on ourselves. We can’t start a game like that and expect not to be 2-0 down at half-time. It is a tough lesson and we need to learn that and we need to do better the next time."

Stamford Bridge
