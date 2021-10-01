Mason Mount Available for Chelsea's Clash vs Southampton

October 1, 2021
Mason Mount Hands Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Injury Boost Ahead of Southampton Clash

Mason Mount has handed Chelsea a major boost ahead of their Premier League encounter versus Southampton after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he would be available for selection.

The 22-year-old has been absent in recent matches due to a slight knock picked up against Aston Villa. It saw him miss the defeats to Manchester City and Juventus. 

Chelsea missed Mount in both matches despite the midfielder performing below-par in some games this season. 

sipa_34758743 (3)

In his absence, Mount's ability to press and link play has been noticeable but the Blues have been given a welcome boost after Tuchel revealed he would be back in the squad to face Southampton at the weekend. 

"For Mason, he is in the squad. He is back. It was a minor injury, we are happy he is back." 

This comes after he was called up for England duty, which Tuchel reacted to on Friday during his pre-match press conference. 

He added: "It is a given he is nominated, he is happy to be nominated. He will give everything for the England squad."

sipa_35189260 (1)

Tuchel also admitted Chelsea have missed Mount but need to learn to win games if the England midfielder is unavailable. 

"Of course we want to have Mason for the energy he gives us and of course we miss him but we cannot start reducing our performances on looking at the players who are missing," he continued.

"We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions, it is possible to win games without Mason Mount. Hopefully he knows with how much respect, and how much I love him. I want him to be in the team. If he is injured, we need to win games without him. It is the same with N’Golo, Christian Pulisic and Reece James."

