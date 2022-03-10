Mason Mount Believes He Should Have Scored More for Chelsea vs Norwich

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes he should have scored more against Norwich City in Thursday's Premier League clash.

The Blues came out 3-1 victors at Carrow Road after goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Mount were cancelled out by Teemu Pukki, before Kai Havertz bagged a late third.

Speaking on the Blues' win, via Premier League Productions, Mount admitted he should have added to his goal.

"It's nice when it comes in the first half because you can relax a little bit. It was very similar to the goal I scored here a few years ago," he said.

"We talked about the cut-backs that would be available. Luckily I hit the target and scored. I rushed the volley which I should have scored!"



The midfielder put on a show for the travelling Chelsea fans, showing his class as he demanded the ball at his feet.

His link-up play with Havertz was impressive as the pair are building up a real connection in Chelsea's attack.

Despite being without Christian Pulisic, the pair continued the good work shown in recent weeks as Chelsea looked dangerous in attack.

The second half saw Norwich build confidence, with a mistake from Chalobah allowing Pukki to convert from the penalty spot.

However, the Blues did not let their heads drop and Havertz did brilliantly to seal all three points late on.

Mount continued his impressive goalscoring record against Norwich, adding to his hattrick at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

Next up for Chelsea is a home clash against Newcastle United in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, with the Blues sitting comfortably in third place in the Premier League table.

