Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Reece James included in England squad for upcoming March internationals

Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James have all been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming March internationals. 

England face San Marino and Albania before finishing the international break with a fixture against Poland on March 31.

The squad was announced on Thursday afternoon which saw Mount, Chilwell and James all selected for international duty.

Tammy Abraham was left out of the Three Lions squad due to an ongoing ankle problem. 

Thomas Tuchel is hoping he will return to action after the international break along with Thiago Silva.

Full 26-man England squad: 

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins.

