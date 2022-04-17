Skip to main content
Mason Mount 'Buzzing' for Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

Mason Mount has revealed he is 'buzzing' for Ruben Loftus-Cheek after his goal against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday. 

The Blues travelled to Wembley Stadium and beat the Eagles 2-0 in the semi-finals of the competition, making it three wins from three against the south London side for the season. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will now play in their third consecutive final in the competition, losing the last two against Arsenal and Leicester City. 

imago1011381677h

When speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Mount shared his delight for Loftus-Cheek after the latter scored his first goal for the club since 2019.

"I'm buzzing for Rubes, he's worked so hard to get back and in the shape he is now. He's a top, top player. He came on in a difficult game and stepped up. He was brilliant today."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also shared his thoughts on the match in general, as he added: "It's a game we used to bounce back. A very, very tough game. Speaking to Marc Guehi after, I said how well they played. They made it difficult for us.

"It took a long time for us to break them down. When we got the goal from Rubes it opened up, I got my goal and killed them off. Very impressed by them."

imago1011381780h

Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring just after the hour mark for Chelsea as his powerful effort went into the roof of the net.

Mount then sealed the deal shortly after with his composed finish past Jack Butland.

