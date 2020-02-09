Absolute Chelsea
Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi reminisce on Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph

Matt Debono

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi have reflected on the Blues' Champions League success back in 2012. 

In Bayern Munich's own stadium, the Allianz Arena, Chelsea did the unthinkable and achieved glory with a depleted squad to claim their first ever success in the Champions League. 

Didier Drogba started the comeback with a late header and he finished it for Chelsea, as he sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way to confirm the unthinkable - Chelsea, Champions League winners.  

14-drogba-getty-2_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqBkgTubK2nUGJfXAw3Hj_sHRCw56_6DzvyyQwY_AhzN4
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba won it for the Blues against Bayern Munich in 2012. Getty Images

After finishing second in Group H, Frank Lampard's side were drawn against Bayern Munich of the last-16 in the Champions League, with the first-leg being only just around the corner at the end of February.

Mount, 21, and Hudson-Odoi 19, looked back on the special evening which Chelsea enjoyed as they looked ahead to the European tie later this month. 

"You're just sitting their looking down the plane thinking 'oh my god'," Mount said speaking to BT Sport.

merlin_165758475_67e22822-75db-4bc4-bf08-7a6a6fe72760-mobileMasterAt3x
Mason Mount's has been catapulted into playing at the highest level after a season in the Championship last season.Getty Images

"You just look at them as big role models to you, and you want to be like 'next time I want to be on the plane with them'," Callum Hudson-Odoi added. "For me watching them on the plane and being around it, was such a big feeling."

----------

CHELSEA ARE CONFIDENT

"It's quite surreal how everything has happened from now and the future and now we are playing against Bayern and the legends the manager," Mount said on facing Bayern eight years on.

"It's crazy how everything has happened but we are very, very confident going into the game that we can win, and we need to take that confidence that we had at Ajax away and the big performances that we have pulled off this season."

----------

Chelsea host Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg of the last-16 tie in the Champions League tie on Tuesday 25th February.

----------

