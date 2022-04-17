Mason Mount: Chelsea Bounced Back Against Crystal Palace to Reach FA Cup Final

Mason Mount has reacted to Chelsea's victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final after he scored the goal to send the Blues to a final against Liverpool.

The Blues overcame Patrick Vieira's side 2-0, with second half goals from Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, Mount discussed his side's result and performance against Palace.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues looked uninspiring in the first half and could have gone in behind as Edouard Mendy denied Cheikhou Kouyate before the break.

Chelsea came out strong, however, and were ahead through Loftus-Cheek, who struck a fierce shot into the back of the net.

Mount added a second moments later, placing his shot low and into the corner to send the Blues to the FA Cup final.

Speaking on the win, Mount said: "It's a game we used to bounce back. A very, very tough game. Speaking to Marc Guehi after, I said how well they played. They made it difficult for us.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"It took a long time for us to break them down. When we got the goal from Rubes it opened up, I got my goal and killed them off. Very impressed by them."

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final, looking for revenge on the Carabao Cup defeat back in February.

Loftus-Cheek admitted: "We saw it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

