Mason Mount: Chelsea Can Create 'Special' Memories in 'Iconic' 2021/22 Away Kit

Chelsea are confident of creating 'special moments' in their new 2021/22 away kit, Mason Mount has admitted.

The club unveiled their brand new 'iconic' Yellow strip for the upcoming campaign, which sees them get their Premier League season underway in just over two weeks time against Crystal Palace on Saturday 14 August at Stamford Bridge.

Mount was one of the Chelsea stars to take part of the photoshoot in the new kit, and he offered a glimpse of what could come next season in the new shirt.

What did Mason Mount say?

"When you look over the years, you always remember the yellow kits on our heroes that made an impact," Mount told the official Chelsea website. "As players I feel we can do the same and create even more special moments in this new kit!"

The idea behind the 2021/22 away kit

Chelsea state the Yellow outfit is representative of the new youthful era at the club. This is in collaboration with Nike's 'Move to Zero' initiative towards zero carbon and zero waste.

'The kit is paired with black to create a striking and impactful design aesthetic. The pinstripe detail is a nod to kits of the past, but are refreshed by the alignment with black, representative of this new era of youthful energy taking over the club.

'The look is complete with black shorts, yellow socks with a black stripe, and hidden accents in the neckline. The ‘Pride of London’ logo is also present on the inside of the shirt, serving as a reminder of the club’s values.

'No other sport captures global attention like the beautiful game, and we see this as an opportunity to scale more sustainable solutions in order to help protect the future of sport. As part of Nike’s wider Move to Zero initiative – a journey towards zero carbon and zero waste – we are focused on scaling the usage of lower-carbon material alternatives.'

